Temperatures are SLIGHTLY milder this morning than Tuesday.

BUT....still COLD.

We'll climb to a high near -20 in the Edmonton Metro Region with some sun this afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the -30s and -40s across Central and Northern Alberta AGAIN Wednesday morning.

(expect that Extreme Cold Warning to stay in place)

There's some cloud and light snow set to move into western Alberta on Thursday.

Ahead of that system, we'll get our "warmest" day of the week with a high near -18.

THEN...a CHANCE of flurries in the Edmonton region Thursday night and/or Friday.

AND...cold air slams back in.

Highs drop back into the -20s Fri/Sat/Sun. Mornings in the -30s Sat/Sun.

Next week still holds the promised of a BIT of improvement.

Daytime highs return to the -10 to -15 range by Tue or Wed.

BUT...no sign of getting back to AVERAGE (the 0 to -5 range) over the next two weeks.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Occasional wind chill near -30 this afternoon.

High: -20

Evening - Mainly clear. Light wind.

9pm: -27

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Wind becoming 10-15km/h - Wind chill near -40 in the morning and near -30 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -18

Friday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -20

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -17