Cold air continues to push southwest this morning.

As usual with these "arctic blasts", the coldest air is hitting eastern parts of the province.

Temperatures are near -20 or IN the -20s in E-Ctl and NE AB this morning.

Fort McMurray has been stuck in the -27 range from 1-6am. Thankfully...no wind.

They likely won't get above -20 for a few days in Fort McMurray.

Sunday looks like the first opportunity to get back into the minus teens.

Daytime highs will climb to around -10 in Edmonton (not much change from where we're sitting this morning).

It still looks like the coldest days in the Metro Region will be Thu/Fri with highs near -15.

Milder air pushes into western AB Saturday and Edmonton gets into that "warmth" by Sunday.

Temperatures are slated to hit a high near -10 Saturday and somewhere in the 0 to -5 range Sunday.

PRECIP Outlook:

Not much chance of significant snowfall in the Edmonton region over the short term.

Flurries are possible today, tonight and Thursday. But, not much accumulation is expected.

The GEM model has started hinting at the chance of a couple cm Saturday.

But, that's a relatively new development. Confidence in that snowfall is fairly low at this point.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

High: -10

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

9pm: -14

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -15

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -16

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -10

Temperature rising overnight.

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -9

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5