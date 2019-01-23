Cold air settles in across most of Alberta today. Western and southern sections will be spared.

But, Central and Northern Alberta will drop into the -15 to -20 range this afternoon.

Areas like High Level and Fort McMurray will slide into the -20 to -25 range.

We have snow falling west and south of Edmonton early this morning.

There's a chance of a few flurries in the City.

But, most of the snow will get pushed further south and west through the morning as an Arctic High drops in.

Marmot Basin could get 5cm of snow or more today. Lower elevations through the foothills will likely get 1-5cm.

Breezy conditions in Edmonton this morning will give way to some sunshine & calmer conditions this afternoon.

Temperatures in the city hit the -20s late tonight and then start to climb after midnight.

So, we'll be in the -10 to -15 range early Thursday morning and then warm to -2 in the afternoon.

Temperatures climb above zero Fri/Sat/Sun with a chance of some showers Saturday.

We'll keep an eye on the risk for freezing rain early Saturday morning in parts of Central Alberta.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a risk of flurries early this morning. Breezy.

Clearing, cooling & wind easing this afternoon.

Wind chill near -20 this morning.

8am: -14

Noon: -14

5pm: -18

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -21

11pm: -22

Temperature rising after midnight.

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. Becoming breezing in the afternoon.

30% chance of flurries in the evening & overnight.

8am: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Risk of freezing rain early in the morning.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: 2

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3