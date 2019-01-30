We have a broad area of snow from the Peace Country/Slave Lake region stretching SE towards Medicine Hat this morning.

Light snow in the Edmonton region this morning should taper off this afternoon.

By then, 1 to 3cm of accumulation is expected.

Outside the city, some spots in Central/North Central AB could get as much as 5cm accumulation.

There's more snow coming in the next few days AND it'll be bundled with some colder air.

However, the COLDEST air will drop in AFTER the snow is done.

Edmonton and area gets some heavier snow starting late Thursday afternoon and carrying through to Saturday morning.

From 5pm Thu to 6am Sat - there will LIKELY be between 10 and 20cm of snow.

(NOTE: the GFS has us closer to 30cm by Saturday. so...there's "certainly uncertainty" with the snow accumulation forecast this far out)

I'll send out a more detailed snow totals map for Central and Northern Alberta later today & again on Thursday.

Flurries or light snow will continue through the weekend in Edmonton.

TEMPERATURE Outlook:

Daytime highs near 0 today and Thursday.

Steady near -15 Friday.

Afternoon Highs near -20 by Sun/Mon/Tue (mornings in the -25 to -30 range)

We'll start to pull out of the coldest air by Wed next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 1-3cm.

Afternoon High: 0

Evening - Partly cloudy overnight.

Thursday - Sunny breaks in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of snow starting late in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

3-7cm possible by Friday morning.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Cloudy with an 80% chance of snow. 3-7cm possible.

Temperature steady near -15 most of the day.

Morning: -14

Afternoon: -16

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -19

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -21