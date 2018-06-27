Cloudy with showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms across northern Alberta today.

An Upper Low sitting over the north will help to generate that precipitation today, especially in the NE near Fort McMurray.

Areas further south will have a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

In the Edmonton region - a Mix of Sun and Cloud today with a high of 21 or 22. Wind will pick up a bit this afternoon (20-30km/h out of the west).

A bit sunnier and in the low 20s Thursday. Then, things start to get a bit more interesting.

We’re looking at a risk of thunderstorms Friday evening and there is a chance of precipitation for the long weekend.

Timing is still uncertain. But, as of right now, it doesn’t look like a complete washout of a weekend in the Edmonton region.

Best bet for showers and/or thunderstorms Saturday is in the evening...most of the day should just be cloudy with sunny breaks.

Sunday - a risk of an early-morning shower in the area. Then - sunny breaks with a risk of some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the evening.

Monday - more cloud than sun and a chance of some scattered showers in the area.

Heavier, steadier rain is possible across the southern half of the province Tue/Wed. Right now, Edmonton looks to be on the northern edge of that rain zone.

Here’s the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind becoming W 20-30 this afternoon.

High: 21

Evening - A few clouds. Light wind.

9pm : 18

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. Slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening and overnight.

Sunday - 30% chance of an early-morning shower. Cloudy with sunny breaks in the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a few scattered showers in the area.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19