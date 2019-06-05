Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in Central and North-Central Alberta again this afternoon and evening.

Edmonton got HIT Tuesday. We'll have to wait and see whether or not it's a hit or a miss later today based on where those cells develop.

Temperatures get close to 20 this afternoon. So, a similar day to Tuesday with a bit less wind.

An Upper Low moves in over Alberta over the next few days.

That cooler air aloft will help set the stage for some cloudier, cooler and wetter weather.

Areas near Grande Prairie could get soaked tonight and Thursday with some spots getting 30-40mm of rain.

There's still a bit of uncertainty with the setup for Edmonton.

It's VERY likely that we'll get some showers on Thursday. But...the heaviest, steadiest rain will probably be Thursday night and Friday.

Does the rain hang overhead ALL day Friday? or, are there breaks?

At this point, we're still not sure.

HOWEVER, it looks like there will probably be rain "in the area" (if not right over the city) most/all day Friday.

Precipitation should be spottier for Sat/Sun.

Still on the cool side with more cloud than sun. But, just a chance of "showers" rather than "rain".

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the area this afternoon.

Light wind.

High: 19

Evening - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening. Cloudy overnight.

9pm: 15

Thursday - Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

70% chance of showers or periods of rain starting overnight.

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18