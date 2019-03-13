Cool mornings and warm afternoons (especially in the sun).

Temperatures will climb into the 3 to 7 degree range around the Edmonton Metro Region this afternoon.

Similar afternoon highs are expected in the rest of Central and Northern Alberta.

There's a slight risk of some flurries overnight Thursday into EARLY Friday morning around Edmonton.

Areas north of the city (Athabasca-Bonnyville to Fort McMurray) have a bit better chance at getting some of that short-lived precip.

The overall pattern is a warming trend that continues right through next week.

Highs near 5 today-Saturday are replaced by highs in the 5-10 degree range Sun/Mon.

AND...there's a real shot at being in the 10-15 degree range by Tue/Wed next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 5

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 0

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun and cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8