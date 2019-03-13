Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wednesday WxBlog: March 13
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:08AM MDT
Cool mornings and warm afternoons (especially in the sun).
Temperatures will climb into the 3 to 7 degree range around the Edmonton Metro Region this afternoon.
Similar afternoon highs are expected in the rest of Central and Northern Alberta.
There's a slight risk of some flurries overnight Thursday into EARLY Friday morning around Edmonton.
Areas north of the city (Athabasca-Bonnyville to Fort McMurray) have a bit better chance at getting some of that short-lived precip.
The overall pattern is a warming trend that continues right through next week.
Highs near 5 today-Saturday are replaced by highs in the 5-10 degree range Sun/Mon.
AND...there's a real shot at being in the 10-15 degree range by Tue/Wed next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 5
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 0
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 5
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 6
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 6
Sunday - Mix of sun and cloud.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8