An Upper Trough continues to dominate the weather pattern and it's keeping Alberta locked into some cool air for the start of May.

Temperatures in the 5-10 degree range for afternoon highs across most of Central and Northern Alberta for the rest of the week.

This cool pattern probably breaks early to mid next week.

Precipitation Outlook:

We're starting the new month with some light snow in North-Central Alberta.

No heavy accumulation in the Edmonton Metro Region. But, it looks like there may be some heavier pockets south of the city.

Cloudy with occasional flurries in Central and Northern Alberta today.

Snow is possible along the Highway 16 corridor tonight and it looks like that has the potential to be several centimetres for some areas.

Can't rule out the Edmonton Region getting a couple cm accumulation this evening/tonight.

Some slightly warmer air presses in Thursday (it's Edmonton's one shot at double digits this week).

BUT...that milder air means we get a risk of a rain/snow mix for late Thursday.

Freezing rain is possible in some spots depending on the timing of that precip.

Weekend model output is leaning towards some more snow (possibly heavy snow).

More on that as it develops.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries.

High: 6

Evening - Cloudy with a 70% chance of snow. Risk of 3-7 centimetres.

9pm: 1

Thursday - 30% chance of flurries early in the morning. Then...Mix of sun & cloud.

30% chance of rain/snow mix later in the day.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9