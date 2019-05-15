Parts of the Edmonton region have received almost as much precipitation in the past 24 hours as we've had in the past 2 months.

7-12mm of rain (up to 6am) has fallen across the region with another 1-5mm possible by midday.

Rain should taper off this afternoon in the Edmonton Metro Region.

East-Central Alberta hangs onto some showers or periods of rain right through the afternoon.

Further west, a few scattered showers may stick around into the afternoon. But, most areas should see the rain end this afternoon.

Thursday, Friday and the Long Weekend are shaping up drier for the Edmonton area and Northern Alberta.

Daytime highs will be stuck in the 10-15 degree range today and tomorrow. Then...a bit of a warming trend.

Afternoon Highs will climb into the mid teens Saturday/Sunday and into the 15-20 degree range Monday.

If you're planning a trip to the foothills, mountain parks or southern Alberta this long weekend - prepare for wet weather.

Many areas will get steady, soaking rain and snow can't be ruled out in the mountains (especially at higher elevations).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Rain tapering off midday. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 12

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18