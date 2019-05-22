Warm and dry across most of Central and Northern Alberta today.

Afternoon highs will be near 20 or into the low 20s in most regions with a Mix of Sun and Cloud.

Edmonton and area finally gets a calmer day with wind 5-10km/h out of the SE.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across Central and North-Central Alberta Thursday.

Most areas won't get a LOT of measurable moisture. But, it's the only precipitation in the forecast for much of the region this week.

Sunnier conditions for Friday and the weekend with highs near 20 Fri/Sat and into the low to mid 20s Sun/Mon in Edmonton.

Smoke is not expected to move into the Edmonton Metro Region today.

However, a more NW wind direction Thursday may help push some smoke towards the area by Thursday night or Friday.

Further north, Air Quality Advisories are in effect for High Level and Peace River regions.

Grande Prairie may be dealing with some smoke Thursday.

The fire hazard across Northern Alberta remains VERY HIGH to EXTREME with little in the way of precipitation in the forecast for the High Level area over the next 5 days.

Further south, scattered showers (and a thunderstorm risk) are in the forecast for Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 22

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 16

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25