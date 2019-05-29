Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wednesday WxBlog: May 29
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:02AM MDT
We have a shot at hitting 30 in Edmonton today.
That'd be the 4th year in a row with a 30-degree day in May.
In the past decade, we've hit 30 in May 6 out of 10 years.
- 2018 - May 23
- 2017 - May 31
- 2016 - May 3
- 2013 - May 6
- 2010 - May 18
BUT...the near-30 heat won't last TOO long.
We'll "cool" to highs in the mid 20s for Thu/Fri.
Saturday looks like another day in the 25 to 30 range.
THEN...cooling to highs near 20 for early next week in Edmonton.
PRECIPITATION Outlook:
A few showers possible in the foothills late today and again late Friday.
There's a SLIGHT risk of a shower in or near the Edmonton region Friday evening.
The High Level region might see some rain Saturday.
GOOD chance of rain across parts of Central and/or North-Central Alberta Mon/Tue.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny with some late-day clouds. Hazy.
High: 30
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: 19
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 25
Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 28
Sunday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 24
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 19