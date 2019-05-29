We have a shot at hitting 30 in Edmonton today.

That'd be the 4th year in a row with a 30-degree day in May.

In the past decade, we've hit 30 in May 6 out of 10 years.

2018 - May 23

2017 - May 31

2016 - May 3

2013 - May 6

2010 - May 18

BUT...the near-30 heat won't last TOO long.

We'll "cool" to highs in the mid 20s for Thu/Fri.

Saturday looks like another day in the 25 to 30 range.

THEN...cooling to highs near 20 for early next week in Edmonton.

PRECIPITATION Outlook:

A few showers possible in the foothills late today and again late Friday.

There's a SLIGHT risk of a shower in or near the Edmonton region Friday evening.

The High Level region might see some rain Saturday.

GOOD chance of rain across parts of Central and/or North-Central Alberta Mon/Tue.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with some late-day clouds. Hazy.

High: 30

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 19

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19