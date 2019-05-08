A northwesterly flow dominates the weather pattern over Alberta this morning.

That flow becomes more northerly later today, helping set the stage for some late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Most of Central and Northern Alberta has at least a "risk" of some precipitation today. Most areas won't get any significant moisture though.

Some of the warmest temperatures in the province yesterday were in NW Alberta and that'll be the case again today.

So, that NW to N flow won't haul in cooler conditions.

In fact...Edmonton and area should get into the 15-20 degree range today and then highs right around 20 for Thu/Fri.

Saturday still looks to be the warmest day in the next week. Low to mid 20s in Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Mother's Day will be SLIGHTLY cooler and then we'll settle into a string of days with highs in the 15-20 degree range next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

High: 17

Evening - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18