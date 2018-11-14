One more really warm day in Edmonton today.

Temperatures will get to the 5 to 10 degree range this afternoon.

THEN...a chance of showers late this afternoon and early this evening.

Cooler air drops in Thursday (High near +2). THEN...some snow is possible Thursday night.

2-5cm of fresh snow could be on the ground in the Edmonton region by Friday morning.

Heavier snow is possible in the foothills and through the Red Deer to Calgary area.

COLDER air hits Friday with a high in the -5 to -10 range in Edmonton.

But, it's a short-lived cold snap.

We're back to the 0 to -5 range by Saturday and back above freezing by Sunday/Monday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of a shower this afternoon.

High: 7

Evening - 30% chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 2

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

70% chance of snow in the late afternoon and evening. 2-5cm possible.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afteroon High: -8

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5 ​