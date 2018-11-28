Dense fog in parts of the Edmonton region this morning AND icy roads & sidewalks in parts of the city.

It looks like it was mostly the south and east parts of the Edmonton Metro Region that had the worst of the freezing rain overnight.

Fog will dissipate by mid-morning and we'll get some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperatures in Edmonton should climb a degree or 3 above zero today and we'll get another afternoon above zero Thursday.

After that, we're in for a cooling trend.

Temperatures slip back to highs in the -2 to -6 range Sat/Sun and we're probably dealing with highs in the -5 to -10 range next week.

Northern Alberta gets some more snow this morning (and maybe even a bit more patchy freezing rain in parts of the Peace Country this evening).

Edmonton's next chance for snow is a risk of flurries Thursday evening and then flurries OR pockets of snow Friday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Fog dissipating mid-morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

High: 2

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -2

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy with afternoon sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7