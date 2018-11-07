Cold air hangs on for a few more days.

Morning lows are in the -10 to -15 range in Central and Eastern Alberta.

NW Alberta had some clearing and woke up to temperatures in the -20s today.

We'll see that clouds hang on in the east today.

Areas from Edmonton to the west should get some clearing this afternoon.

That may make for a cold morning Thursday. But, the afternoon sunshine will be nice today and Thursday.

Warmer air presses in Friday night.

The catch-22 with that warming is the risk of freezing rain.

So, if you have travel plans for Friday - pay attention to weather and road conditions before heading out.

Cooler air slips back in over the weekend.

Edmonton and area should be around 0 Saturday morning before dropping to the -5 range Saturday afternoon.

Sunday/Monday look to have highs near -5.

THEN...a longer-lasting warm spell settles in next week with highs near or slightly above zero.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: -8

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -12

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8

Friday - Mostly cloudy. Risk of freezing rain in the morning.

40% chance of rain and/or snow in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Temperature falling.

Morning: 0

Afternoon: -5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4