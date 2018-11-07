Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wednesday WxBlog: Nov 7
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 7:18AM MST
Cold air hangs on for a few more days.
Morning lows are in the -10 to -15 range in Central and Eastern Alberta.
NW Alberta had some clearing and woke up to temperatures in the -20s today.
We'll see that clouds hang on in the east today.
Areas from Edmonton to the west should get some clearing this afternoon.
That may make for a cold morning Thursday. But, the afternoon sunshine will be nice today and Thursday.
Warmer air presses in Friday night.
The catch-22 with that warming is the risk of freezing rain.
So, if you have travel plans for Friday - pay attention to weather and road conditions before heading out.
Cooler air slips back in over the weekend.
Edmonton and area should be around 0 Saturday morning before dropping to the -5 range Saturday afternoon.
Sunday/Monday look to have highs near -5.
THEN...a longer-lasting warm spell settles in next week with highs near or slightly above zero.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
High: -8
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: -12
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -8
Friday - Mostly cloudy. Risk of freezing rain in the morning.
40% chance of rain and/or snow in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: 2
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Temperature falling.
Morning: 0
Afternoon: -5
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -4
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -4