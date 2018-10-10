Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wednesday WxBlog: Oct 10
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 7:28AM MDT
After hitting highs of: 10 Fri, 11 Sat & 7 Sun...the snow came & colder air settled in.
Daytime highs stayed below zero Mon/Tue.
Edmonton hasn't had ONE day with a high below zero in October since 2013.
The last time we had TWO was in late October of 2012. (we actually had 10 straight days below zero from the 22nd - 31st)
Temperatures will BARELY climb above the freezing mark today. BUT...we should get to +1 or +2 and that warming trend will continue.
Thursday looks to be 4 or 5 degrees above zero as some warmer air presses in from the WSW.
Fri/Sat/Sun have forecast highs in the 4 to 9 degree range.
Saturday's probably the coolest of those three days, especially if we get some more snow late Friday.
More bad news for farmers near Edmonton & just north of the city as there's more snow in the forecast.
Both the GFS and GEM models indicate some showers possible Thursday night/early Friday and then a transition to snow through Friday afternoon/evening.
Some accumulation is likely. At this point...it's tough to say how much. BUT...2-5cm certainly seems possible though.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.
High: 2
Evening - Mostly cloudy.
9pm: -1
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.
40% chance of showers in the evening.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 4
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers turning to snow.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 6
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers later in the day.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 6
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 7