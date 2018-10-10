After hitting highs of: 10 Fri, 11 Sat & 7 Sun...the snow came & colder air settled in.

Daytime highs stayed below zero Mon/Tue.

Edmonton hasn't had ONE day with a high below zero in October since 2013.

The last time we had TWO was in late October of 2012. (we actually had 10 straight days below zero from the 22nd - 31st)

Temperatures will BARELY climb above the freezing mark today. BUT...we should get to +1 or +2 and that warming trend will continue.

Thursday looks to be 4 or 5 degrees above zero as some warmer air presses in from the WSW.

Fri/Sat/Sun have forecast highs in the 4 to 9 degree range.

Saturday's probably the coolest of those three days, especially if we get some more snow late Friday.

More bad news for farmers near Edmonton & just north of the city as there's more snow in the forecast.

Both the GFS and GEM models indicate some showers possible Thursday night/early Friday and then a transition to snow through Friday afternoon/evening.

Some accumulation is likely. At this point...it's tough to say how much. BUT...2-5cm certainly seems possible though.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 2

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -1

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers turning to snow.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers later in the day.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7