The record daytime high for October 17 in Edmonton is 22.8 degrees.

For the second straight year...we'll be REALLY close to that mark.

Oct 17, 2017 had a high of 19.8 and we'll be up around 20 in the city this afternoon.

Elsewhere, a few record highs were set on Tuesday (most notably - Grande Prairie hit a high of 21 and broke the old record of 19)

We'll likely see some record highs in a couple spots again today.

After today...temperatures slip a bit.

We'll still be warm...just not AS WARM.

Afternoon highs will drop into the 12 to 16 degree range and morning lows will be near 0.

The pattern still looks dry for most of the province over the next few days.

There might be some scattered showers just north of Peace River on Thursday and near Fort McMurray Thursday evening.

High Level will probably see some showers on Saturday.

Everyone else looks precip-free right through the weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 19

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 10

Thursday - Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14​