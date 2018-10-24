The mild streak continues WITH a bit more cloud today.

After a couple days of clear skies, some clouds will move through much of Central and North-Central Alberta.

Not much change to temperatures though. Afternoon highs will be in the 10 to 15 degree range again.

Thursday looks similar - Partly cloudy in the Edmonton region while NW Alberta gets a chance of showers.

Friday's the last day of the pattern as some thicker cloud moves in Friday night and sticks around Saturday.

There's a slight risk of some scattered showers on Saturday. But, most areas should stay dry.

Much of the Edmonton region will just be cloudy, breezy and a bit cooler Saturday.

We're back to some sun and a slight warm-up Sun/Mon.

THEN...the cooldown begins.

Halloween drops to a high in the 5 to 10 degree range with a chance of some scattered showers in the area.

AND...the first few days of November look like they'll stay in that temperature range.

That's not a dramatic COLD SNAP. But, it certainly looks like it'll be cooling off through the back half of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 12

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 7

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 11​