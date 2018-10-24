Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wednesday WxBlog: Oct 24
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 7:27AM MDT
The mild streak continues WITH a bit more cloud today.
After a couple days of clear skies, some clouds will move through much of Central and North-Central Alberta.
Not much change to temperatures though. Afternoon highs will be in the 10 to 15 degree range again.
Thursday looks similar - Partly cloudy in the Edmonton region while NW Alberta gets a chance of showers.
Friday's the last day of the pattern as some thicker cloud moves in Friday night and sticks around Saturday.
There's a slight risk of some scattered showers on Saturday. But, most areas should stay dry.
Much of the Edmonton region will just be cloudy, breezy and a bit cooler Saturday.
We're back to some sun and a slight warm-up Sun/Mon.
THEN...the cooldown begins.
Halloween drops to a high in the 5 to 10 degree range with a chance of some scattered showers in the area.
AND...the first few days of November look like they'll stay in that temperature range.
That's not a dramatic COLD SNAP. But, it certainly looks like it'll be cooling off through the back half of next week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 12
Evening - Mostly cloudy.
9pm: 7
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 14
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 10
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 12
Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 11