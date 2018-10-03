Daytime highs climb into the 5 to 10 degree range for the next few days in Edmonton and area.

Today will likely be the sunniest day and then we'll get some increasing cloud overnight and through the first half of Thursday.

Meanwhile, southern Alberta digs out from Tuesday's snowstorm.

That storm stranded drivers in Canmore and dumped about 40cm on Calgary.

The system that produced all that snow is moving off to the SE and conditions on the QE2 will improve today.

Light snow is possible in and around the Edmonton Metro Region this weekend.

That snow may be mixed with showers and isn't expected to amount to much.

However, the foothills and mountain parks may see several centimetres again.

LONG RANGE:

Highs in the 5-10 range today/Thu/Fri/Sat in Edmonton.

Cooler air drops in and we'll have highs in the 0-5 range Sun/Mon/Tue.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 6

Evening - A few clouds this evening. Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 0

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and/or flurries

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1