One more mild day for Halloween and then November starts with a bit of a cool snap.

Edmonton gets to a high near 10 again this afternoon under cloudy skies.

We'll get some sunny breaks in the morning. But, the cloud thickens through the day and we'll likely have showers in the area this evening.

Trick-or-treaters in NW Alberta get to deal with showers this afternoon turning to flurries this evening.

Areas from Edmonton north to Athabasca get a risk of showers this evening (and a possibility for some flurries overnight - especially north and east of Edmonton).

Kids south and east of Edmonton should be in for a dry evening.

Edmonton's hourly outlook is:

6pm: Cloudy. 6 degrees.

7pm: Cloudy. 4 degrees.

8pm: 30% chance of a shower. 3 degrees.

9pm: 60% chance of a shower. 2 degrees.

Daytime highs drop to the 0 to 5 range for Thu/Fri with a chance of some flurries or light snow in the Edmonton area Thursday night and Friday.

Parts of western Alberta have the chance to pick up several centimetres of snow Thursday.

A brief warm-up hits this weekend with highs returning to the 5 to 10 degree range before dropping again next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny breaks this morning. Cloudy this afternoon.

High: 8

Evening - A few showers in the area this evening. Slight risk of flurries overnight.

9pm: 5

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries late in the evening/overnight.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2​