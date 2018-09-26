A mild morning across much of Alberta as the clouds overnight held in some of the warmth we enjoyed Tuesday.

Northern Alberta cools off through the day while Edmonton holds steady in the 9 to 12 degree range for most of today.

Most of the showers early this morning have developed south and west of Edmonton.

There's still a chance of some scattered showers in and around the city before the morning is done and then a reduced risk this afternoon.

However, as the front continues to slump back towards the foothills, most of the precipitation will fall in areas south and west of the city.

A high pressure system drops into Alberta from the NWT Thursday.

That'll give us some clearing in areas from Edmonton north. In the foothills and mountain parks, an upslope flow could produce some snow Thursday.

Daytime highs are projected to sit around 10 degrees in Edmonton and area Thu/Fri.

THEN...a cooler airmass drops in for the weekend and we'll get daytime highs in the 5 degree range Sat/Sun/Mon.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this morning.

30% chance of showers this afternoon.

Temperature steady in the 9 - 12 degree range.

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6