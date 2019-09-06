The warm spell continues for a few more days and it should be a relatively dry day for most of Central and Northern Alberta today.

A couple showers are possible from High Level SE towards Fort McMurray. But, most regions stay dry.

Showers ARE expected across the north on Saturday, especially from the Peace Country east through Slave Lake and then ito the Lac La Biche area.

The Edmonton Metro Region may get some showers Saturday night.

Ahead of that shower risk, temperatures climb into the low to mid 20s today and Saturday in Edmonton.

Cloudy this morning, then some clearing and turning breezy this afternoon. Wind will be 20 gusting at times to around 40 km/h.

Saturday should be calmer with a mix of sun and cloud giving way to increasing evening cloud and the risk of showers.

I've kept a slight risk of showers in the forecast for Sun/Mon/Tue. But, it's looking unlikely that it'll be heavy, steady long-lasting rainfall. If we get anything on those days...it should just be scattered, short-lived showers.

The bigger story will be the cooldown. Daytime highs drop to the 14-19 range for early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 22

Evening - A few clouds this evening. Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14