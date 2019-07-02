This could be Edmonton's coolest first week of July in the 2000s. 2019 is forecast to have an average high of just 18.8 for July 1-7.

2003 had an average high of 19.7 over the same time frame. In fact, EVERY other first week of July has averaged 20 degrees or hotter since 2000.

So, does that mean we'll stay cool ALL month? No.We should see a warmer pattern develop by the weekend of early next week.

I still don't see much of a chance of getting to the 25-30 degree range. But, we should be back into the 20-25 degree range in Edmonton and area.

PRECIP OUTLOOK:

Showers will develop in NE Alberta later today. The Edmonton region should stay dry today.

Showers will move into and through the Edmonton area Wednesday (especially in the afternoon). Friday looks wet too.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

High: 19

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

60% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20