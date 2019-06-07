When will the rain stop? Weekend forecast for Edmonton
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 7:04AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 10:38AM MDT
Rain in Central and North-Central Alberta. Snow in the mountains and foothills. You know... just a typical June day.
Edmonton and area picked up 5-15mm of rain Thursday morning, and... it WAS looking like we were in for 40-70mm of rain today, however, things have shifted a bit and there's almost NO chance we'll get THAT much rain in the city today.
15-30mm of rain across the region seems to be the most likely range we'll end up with by tonight.
There might be a couple brief breaks in the rainfall, especially late this morning.
But, it doesn't look like ALL the rain moves out of the area until early this evening.
Elsewhere:
- 40-70mm is still possible in parts of East-Central and NE Alberta (Vermilion towards Bonnyville).
- Red Deer and area will likely get 20-30mm.
- Wainwright/Coronation can expect 10-20mm with the rain sticking around until late tonight or early Saturday.
Weekend:
- After a cool and windy day today, the wind eases...we get some clearing and a BIT warmer Saturday.
- Edmonton gets a high near 12 or 13 degrees Saturday.
- Sunnier and 16 or 17 on Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Cloudy with periods of rain. 15-30mm possible
- Wind: N 20-30 with occasional gusts to 50
- High: 9
- Evening - Mostly cloudy
- Wind easing overnight
- 9pm: 7
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 12
- Sunday - Partly cloudy
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 16
- Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 20
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 21
- Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 23