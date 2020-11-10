EDMONTON -- As the snow was falling overnight, temperatures were rising.

Most of the Edmonton metro region sits around the freezing mark this morning with the snow moving off to the ESE.

Much of the region will get a break from snow for late morning/midday.

Then, another wave of flurries or snow moves in from the north as the wind starts to pick up.

Looks like we'll add another 1 to 4 cm of snow to what we received overnight.

We're also anticipating wind out of the NW at around 20-30 km/h this afternoon.

Temperatures should hold near zero through to early this afternoon and then start to drop.

So roads conditions (especially highways) could get rather ugly late this afternoon/early this evening.

Wind will create reduced visibility in blowing snow and should polish up surfaces that start to freeze over.

Wednesday's shaping up to be the coldest day of the week with a high near -10.

But, at least we'll have some sun later in the afternoon.

Thursday looks fairly sunny as well and temperatures rebound to highs in the -3 to -7 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: