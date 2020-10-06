EDMONTON -- Temperatures should get into the mid to upper teens again today in the Edmonton area.

We've had some morning rain in areas to the south and SW of the city. But, that should weaken and remain in place or move slightly to the SE.

So...Just a cloudy start to the day for most of the city and surrounding area.

That cloud will break and we'll be sunny for this afternoon with a high near 17 degrees.

Wind is expected to pick up to around 20-30 km/h with occasional gusts near 50.

We'll also have some scattered showers in NE Alberta today, tonight and early Wednesday.

It'll be a chilly morning Wednesday with patchy frost across much of central and north-central AB (including the Edmonton area).

Then, cloudy and a high in the 10-14 degree range in the afternoon.

We'll rebound a bit with highs in the mid teens for Thu/Fri/Sat and then back to the 10-14 degree range for Sun/Mon.

Precipitation is very likely across northern Alberta on Thursday.

Areas from the Peace Country east to Fort McMurray will get some rain. A few spots might even get a rain/snow mix.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20-30 with gusts to around 50 km/h.

High: 17

Tonight - Mostly clear in the evening. Wind easing.

Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 11

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 12

Slight risk of an evening shower.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers (especially early in the day)

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17