Conditions will improve gradually through the day in the Edmonton area. After a rainy and windy night (that had gusts in the 40-60km/h range), the rain is moving out of the area this morning.

Wind will be an issue through much of the day with gusts in the 40-50 range right into this afternoon and early evening. By late tonight, it calms down and Friday looks like a much calmer day.

Friday's also shaping up sunny with a return of some heat. Afternoon temperatures in 25-30 degree range.

Weekend Outlook:

Low to mid 20s and partly cloudy Saturday with a risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm. The best chance for some precip in the Edmonton area is late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

By mid-morning Sunday, the rain should be out of the region and skies will clear with a high near 22 degrees.

Rest of Alberta: Rain continuing (heavy at times) in the Peace River and Slave Lake regions.

That should end this evening as the rain (and thunderstorm risk) moves into the Fort McMurray area tonight.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: W 30 gusting to 50 km/h

High: 23

Evening - Clearing early this evening.

Windy in the early evening and then calming overnight.

9pm: 18

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

40% chance of showers overnight and early Sunday morning.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24