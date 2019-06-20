The Works Art & Design Festival is kicking off its 34th year by showcasing large art installations, including one made of 300 old doors and another featuring a golden pig constructed from recycled plastic.

The theme of this year’s festival is “code” and the executive artistic director of the festival says artwork such as the plastic pig sculpture can be code for bigger issues.

“We have a lot of talk in the news right now about plastic and what we can and cannot do with it and what we should be doing with it,” says Amber Rooke. “So there is discussion around the art.”

The festival, headquartered on Capital Plaza at the Legislature, allows people to discuss the pieces with the artists as well.

Tim Koslo has been displaying his rock ‘n’ roll inspired prints at the festival since 1997 and always looks forward to people seeing him at work at The Works.

“For me it's very important for people to see that because I'm doing tiny dots, which is the basis of my work, and a lot of people are taken aback by that and they realize how much time goes into this work,” says Koslo.

The Works Art & Design Festival offers tours every day to allow people to see how each artist has incorporated the theme into their work. Rooke says people won’t need a guide to discover the 225-square-metre installation called “Tangible,” where you can walk around, in, and up the coliseum-like structure.

“You can't miss it, it's right there,” says Rooke. “That’s art, you don't even have to think about whether it's art, it's just something really cool to experience.”

In addition to the art exhibits, the festival will also feature 136 hours of live music, workshops and art-making programs. There are also 24 other venues around the city including sites at Norquest College which is hosting the work of Asian artists from Alberta and British Columbia.

The Works Art & Design festival runs until July 2.