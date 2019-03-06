Four Special Olympians from Edmonton are on their way to compete at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“It’s very awesome to go to Dubai, never been there before, looking forward to it,” said athlete Candice Bagan, who is competing in several swimming events at the Games.

“I’m extremely excited and just, I’ve seen pictures on the website and I can only imagine what it’s going to be like to be there,” said athlete Nikita Williams.

She will represent Team Canada in bocce ball.

“I’ve been playing bocci with Special Olympics for like 12 years and I also played in a league when I was younger,” Williams said.

“I’ve been to many tournaments, I did really well at Nationals,” she added.

Connor Bisset, 18, started swimming competitively in the Special Olympics when he was just 11 years old and will be among the youngest to compete at the Games.

“He went to L.A. world games in 2014, 2015 and he was the youngest one then and I think he’s probably the youngest one now,” said Gary Walsh.

When asked how he felt about the competition, Bissett said he’s going to swim like “Michael Phelps.”

The athletes will join the rest of Team Canada in Toronto before heading to Abu Dhabi.

More than 7,000 athletes from 150 countries will compete in 24 different summer sports at this year’s event.

“I’m hoping I could come home with some medals for Canada but if I don’t that’s okay because it’s not all there is, experience and fun and get to meet new people,” said Bagan.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games run from March 14 to 21.