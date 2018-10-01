Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton attack suspect 'needed help'
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 9:44PM MDT
A Somalian community leader says better mental health support may have prevented an attack in Edmonton last year.
On September 30, 2017, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, crashed through barricades and struck Const. Mike Chernyk. The accused, Abdulahi Sharif, then allegedly stabbed the police officer and fled.
EPS located Sharif driving a U-Haul truck four hours later and chased him through the city’s downtown. The U-Haul struck four Edmontonians near The Pint before police arrested Sharif.
The 31-year-old was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault. Sharif’s trial is scheduled to start in October 2019.
‘Somebody who needed help’
Mahamad Accord, a fellow Somalian, visited Sharif as a human rights advocate.
“He did not have a lawyer, so I was making sure that he had legal advice,” Accord told CTV News.
Accord also talked to Sharif’s common-law partner and mother. It became clear to him that Sharif struggled with mental health.
“My observation is somebody who needed help.”
Sharif was not well-known in the Somalian community, but his alleged actions brought negative consequences to it. Moreover, Accord says mental health treatment has not improved in the past year and is concerned a similar attack would bring more scrutiny to Somalians in Edmonton.
“It worries me a lot that something like this one will happen, and the community will be collectively looked upon as a security threat.”
Chernyk and the four others injured in the attack were honoured at the 20th annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial day Sunday.
With files from Jeremy Thompson