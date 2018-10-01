A Somalian community leader says better mental health support may have prevented an attack in Edmonton last year.

On September 30, 2017, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, crashed through barricades and struck Const. Mike Chernyk. The accused, Abdulahi Sharif, then allegedly stabbed the police officer and fled.

EPS located Sharif driving a U-Haul truck four hours later and chased him through the city’s downtown. The U-Haul struck four Edmontonians near The Pint before police arrested Sharif.

The 31-year-old was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault. Sharif’s trial is scheduled to start in October 2019.

‘Somebody who needed help’

Mahamad Accord, a fellow Somalian, visited Sharif as a human rights advocate.

“He did not have a lawyer, so I was making sure that he had legal advice,” Accord told CTV News.

Accord also talked to Sharif’s common-law partner and mother. It became clear to him that Sharif struggled with mental health.

“My observation is somebody who needed help.”

Sharif was not well-known in the Somalian community, but his alleged actions brought negative consequences to it. Moreover, Accord says mental health treatment has not improved in the past year and is concerned a similar attack would bring more scrutiny to Somalians in Edmonton.

“It worries me a lot that something like this one will happen, and the community will be collectively looked upon as a security threat.”

Chernyk and the four others injured in the attack were honoured at the 20th annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial day Sunday.

With files from Jeremy Thompson