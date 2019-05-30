A 36-year-old man is facing child pornography charges and is being investigated for sexually assaulting a minor.

Colin Lee Betchuk was charged with possession of child pornography.

EPS believe there may be additional sexual assault victims.

Betchuk is a part-time babysitter and has previously posted his services online.

Police want to speak with anyone who has hired him as a babysitter.

EPS and the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) are investigating.

Anyone with more information about Betchuk is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.