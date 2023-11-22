EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton bank robber evades capture for 3 weeks; police ask for help

    Edmonton Police Service says this man robbed a bank in southeast Edmonton on October 30, 2023. (Supplied) Edmonton Police Service says this man robbed a bank in southeast Edmonton on October 30, 2023. (Supplied)

    Three weeks after a bank was robbed by a hooded and masked man in southeast Edmonton, police turned to the public Wednesday for help to catch him.

    Edmonton Police Service says the man entered the bank near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street on Oct. 30 around 2:35 p.m. EPS did not specify which bank was robbed.

    "The suspect approached the bank teller and provided a series of written notes demanding money," spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a news release.

    "No weapon was produced, and no one was injured during the robbery."

    The man took off with an "undisclosed amount" of money, Pattison said, running across the parking lot before likely jumping into a parked vehicle.

    The robber is described as 20-35 years old, 170-175 centimetres (5’7-5’9) tall and roughly 68 kilograms (150 pounds).

    He had black facial hair and was wearing light blue jeans, a grey-hooded sweatshirt, grey runners with white soles and black leather gloves.

    Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following deadly vehicle explosion

    The Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a deadly vehicle explosion on Wednesday and sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident is terror-related.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News