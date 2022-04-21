Edmonton-based Flair Airlines to address 'unfounded' speculation about federal review

The CEO of Flair Airlines is set to address the "unfounded and mischaracterized" speculation about a federal review into the Edmonton-based company.

A preliminary ruling released by the Canadian Transportation Agency in March found Flair Airlines may not be Canadian controlled as defined in the Canada Transportation Act.

In order to be a licensed domestic airline, the company must be incorporated in Canada and at least 51 per cent of voting interests must be owned and controlled by Canadians, according to the CTA.

The agency is currently investigating whether or not Miami-based company 777 Partners, which owns part of the airline, is the legitimate owner of the airline.

During the pandemic, the airline received financing from 777 Partners. The Miami-based company holds 25 per cent equity in Flair Airlines — an amount that tipped the scales.

“777 does not control Flair Airlines. As a minority shareholder in Flair, 777 Partners is proud of the support it has provided Flair since its investment, and in particular the unwavering financial support it provided during the pandemic. While other Canadian airlines received hundreds of millions in taxpayer funded government loans, Flair received virtually none," 777 Partners told CTV News in a statement on April 12.

"Flair and 777 are fully engaged with the CTA and we are confident in a quick resolution."

Flair Airlines asked the Canadian government for an 18-month extension to reorganize its finances.

CEO Stephen Jones will speak to media at 11 a.m. In a statement prior to the press conference, Jones said:

"Air Canada deployed anticompetitive practices against WestJet and WestJet borrowed from Air Canada's playbook to launch anticompetitive practices against Flair Airlines. Today, they are teaming up to protect their high fares, which is great for them but not for Canadian families. Without Flair, Canada has some of the highest airfare in the world."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa