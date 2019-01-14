

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





After serving Albertans for seven decades, a local, family-owned chain of camera stores has begun the process of transferring ownership.

For about a year, the owner of McBain Camera has been focused on the store’s future. To Neil McBain, it felt like there were few options.

“The thought process has been there that at some point you would have to sell McBain Camera because I don’t have a successor in place to take it over, so either you’ve got to sell it or you’ve got to wind it down,” he explained.

“McBain Camera has been around for 70 years, so it’d be a kind of a shame to have it just disappear.”

Over the summer, B.C.-based London Drugs expressed interest in purchasing the company.

Given the intertwining of McBain’s own history and the store’s, the decision to sell was a difficult one.

His father, Ross McBain, was a Second World War pilot who opened the first location in Edmonton in 1949. Neil became a general manager in 1988. Over the decades, the company grew to seven locations throughout the province.

However, McBain became convinced London Drugs—a competitor for many years—was well suited to take over.

“Even though it’s much larger than we are, it’s run like a family business and there’s attention to details and they treat their staff very well,” McBain said.

London Drugs opened its first store in Vancouver in 1945. The first Alberta location was opened in Edmonton in 1975.

Plus, the buyer assured McBain it wanted the namesake stores to be run the same as they always have been.

“As soon as they expressed interest, they made it very clear to us they don’t want to change anything,” McBain recalled.

“London Drugs doesn’t want any of these things to change because those are the things our customers like and the things that made us successful over the years.”

Although McBain said the company’s locations, employees and managers will remain in place, he hopes the sale does mean some change in terms of a more sophisticated business.

London Drugs echoed this in a statement to CTV News, saying photofinishing, ecommerce and inventory support were areas it would look at improving in partnership with McBain Camera.

“We have a long history of mutual respect for each other,” wrote Clint Mahlman, London Drugs’ president and chief operating officer.

“We looked at some of the natural strengths each company offers, and came to the conclusion we are stronger together. We are honoured that McBain Camera has trusted London Drugs to continue to support and grow its legacy.”

The sale has brought some comfort and security to McBain.

“Whether it’s a B.C. company, or an Alberta company, as long as you’re doing the right things right here in Edmonton, and in Red Deer and Lethbridge, that’s great, I think.”

With files from Timm Bruch