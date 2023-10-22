Edmonton-based Pride Tape makes NHL appearance Saturday despite ban

A Canadian NHL player is the first to sport Pride Tape during a game since it was banned by the league.

Arizona Coyote defenseman Travis Dermott donned the tape Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

The move comes less than two weeks after the NHL clarified its rules around what can and cannot be done during themed celebrations this year – including the banning of the rainbow-coloured stick tape.

Kristopher Wells, Canada Research Chair for the public understanding of sexual and gender minority youth and co-founder of Pride Tape, says Dermott is taking a risk in being the first to openly flaunt the rules.

"These are one of these historic moments that we will remember," he said. "And it really says to the LGBTQ+ community that you have allies in hockey who are willing to stand behind you and speak beside you to really show that hockey does care about you."

Dermott has been a long-time ally of the LGBTQ2S+ community and Pride Tape supporter, Wells said.

"He reached out to our Pride Tape group right after the ban was announced to order his own tape," he added. "I think this is a great example of what a true ally looks like, you know?

"In difficult times, who's not afraid to stand up and speak out for an important cause that he believes in."

In June, the NHL banned teams from wearing themed jerseys for warmups after controversy surrounding the decision by some players to opt out of Pride celebrations.

While Dermott is the first to openly use Pride Tape, Wells said other players have already voiced their intentions to use the banned tape or find other creative ways to express their support for Pride – sending a strong message to the NHL.

"This has always been about more than just tape," Wells said. "This is about a very powerful human rights movement that many people support, and I think it says to the NHL that they need to reverse the ban.

"They need to own up to their mistake here and do the right thing. It's not too late."

As of Sunday, the NHL had not announced whether or not Dermott will be punished for the violation.

The Edmonton Oilers were the first team in the NHL to suit up with the Edmonton-based Pride Tape.

Proceeds from the sale of Pride Tape go to LGBTQ2S+ youth outreach and educational initiatives.

With files from the Associated Press