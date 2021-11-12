Edmonton-based software company 'Jobber' awarded after scoring $76M deal

EDMONTON -

A software company based in the capital city has captured the 2021 Tech Deal of the Year Award presented by Start Alberta, after raising $76 million in investment funds.

Jobber is an app that claims to "make it easier to run a successful small business."

The company, led by Sam Pillar and Forrest Ziesler, landed the top venture capital deal of the year, according to Alberta Enterprise.

“Despite these quite dire and uncertain economic circumstances, Alberta companies are really rising to the occasion. They’re adapting, they’re thriving, particularly software based companies like jobber,” Christiana Manzocco from Alberta Enterprise said.

Jobber has been in operation for about a decade and employs nearly 400 Albertans.

The Start Alberta Tech Awards were first awarded in 2018.