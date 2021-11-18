Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. are 'proud' to help flood recovery mission

EDMONTON -

A plane filled with Canadian Armed Forces soldiers took off from Edmonton Thursday night, bound for the flooding zone in southern B.C.

"I think for a lot of soldiers this is what they joined the army to do. They're able to provide help to Canadians in their time of need," Major Dan Gray told CTV News Edmonton. .

"It's a proud thing for a soldier to do."

Gray estimated 50 to 60 soldiers were on the flight, and many others were already in Abbotsford.

B.C. declared a statement of emergency this week, after flooding and mudslides forced the evacuation of entire communities and damaged several major highways.

Military teams rescued several hundred people by helicopter Monday after a highway was sealed off in both directions by mudslides.

Major Gray said he wasn't sure yet exactly how many Edmonton soldiers would be deployed to BC, and it wasn't clear exactly what the soldiers would be doing.

"We have a team that's on the ground right now and they're in the assessment phase to determine exactly where we can best help," he said.

About 7,000 people were forced from their homes as rivers overflowed.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney offered his government's help to B.C. on Wednesday.