Edmonton-based Stantec chosen to work on large U.K. water project

An Edmonton-based company is teaming up on a big project across the pond.

Stantec has been chosen as a supplier by U.K. company Thames Water, which services more than 16 million people in England's London and Thames Valley area.

The firm is one of 10 named to deliver upgrades for Thames' £400 million (roughly CAD$715 million) Asset, Capital and Engineering Professional Services Framework.

According to a press release, Stantec will provide the water company with a range of services including asset strategy development and engineering services.

"The UK water sector faces a number of important challenges, and our team brings proven best practices to not only address these challenges, but also provide benefit for the surrounding communities," said Stantec president and CEO Gord Johnston.

Industry organization Engineering-News Record ranked Stantec as eighth out of its top 500 global design firms in 2023, as well as number one in the sewers and waste category.

The current contract with Thames Water will begin next year and last until 2030.