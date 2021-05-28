EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s real estate market continues to improve as residential home sales rise, and one local entrepreneur has designed a tool to improve your homebuyer experience.

Honestdoor is an Edmonton-based startup company designed to give eager buyers an insight into the true value of a home. Through the website, home and commercial property buyers and sellers can check the information of a property before hiring a real estate agent.

Nicole Dong, chief operating officer at Honestdoor, explains the lack of available information regarding a property can make the experience of purchasing a home frustrating. Providing valuable information such as land size, property size and permit data has made it easier for perspective buyers to do their own research.

“We have now over a million page views a month and that traffic is coming mostly from Alberta,” she said. “People are really excited and passionate about their Honestdoor price.”

The website provides clarity and transparency, using a combination of public and user submitted data. The information is then packaged together and assigned to one property to create a Honestdoor price.

Honestdoor is a free online source available in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and continues to expand.

“You can find the data online but it’s tedious to do and a lot of the time you have to pay money for it,” said Dong. “It is really good for doing your own research.”