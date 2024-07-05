Edmonton basketball coach accused of sexually assaulting teen girl at hotel

An Edmonton basketball coach has been charged with sexual assault, among other charges, after a teenage girl he was coaching reported that he'd assaulted her.

The 16-year-old girl reported the assault to the Edmonton Police Service last month.

She said it happened earlier this year at a hotel when she and the coach were at a development camp outside the city.

"It was reported to police that the coach produced bottles of alcohol and hallucinogenic drugs, and encouraged the complainant to consume them," EPS said in a Friday news release. "Once intoxicated, he sexually assaulted the complainant."

Ronald William Olson, 48, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, administering a noxious thing and possession of a controlled drug.

He has been released on multiple conditions, including not having contact with anyone under the age of 16, not to attend any public swimming area, school, daycare, playground or public library, and not to seek or maintain any volunteer or employment position that is a person of trust or authority over a person under 16 years old.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

According to EPS, Olson has coached basketball in Edmonton since 2015, and police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.