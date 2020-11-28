Advertisement
Edmonton Black Owned Market holds holiday edition
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 4:05PM MST
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Black Owned Market was back again on Saturday for its holiday edition.
The market celebrates black owned businesses in the city.
The first pop-up market was held in July.
Tickets were sold in advance, and shoppers booked a time to visit the market in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
A virtual version of the market is also happening until Nov. 30.
A similar market was held in Calgary last week.