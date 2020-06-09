EDMONTON -- As an Registered Nurse and unit manager at the Stollery Children's Hospital, Dena Chuckrey knows how vital blood donors are to pediatric patients.

"We see as nurses first-hand the importance of blood in critical life-saving moments," she said. "It's super important so that we can keep people safe."

And now, Chuckrey is also a donor, giving blood for the first time on Tuesday.

"It helps me give back in a different way than I do every day," she said.

Canadian Blood Services is celebrating first-time and returning donors for helping meet the need during National Blood Donors Week.

But the event also comes as demand is surging. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, hospitals are performing more surgeries and procedures and donors are more important than ever.

"We are seeing an increase in the demand for blood and therefore we are asking Edmontonians, Albertans, Canadians to roll up their sleeve and please book that appointment for weeks to come or through the summer months," Canadian Blood Services territory manager Sharon Willey said.

Donors must book their appointments in advance, pass health checks and wear masks while donating as part of the organization's COVID-19 safety measures.

Walk-in appointments are not permitted.

"It is safe to donate," Willey said. "You just never know when you yourself will need that product and how great is it to know that you are part of someone’s medical journey and saving a life and supporting Canada’s lifeline.”

According to Canadian Blood Services, the number of first-time donors increased by 20 percent year-over-year between mid-March and April 30.

National Blood Donors Week continues through June 14, 2020.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall