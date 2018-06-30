

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





The trade war between Canada and the U.S. is already affecting at least one local business that relies heavily on foreign imports to stay afloat.

Boat dealership Marine Management Services, which has five western Canada location, including Shipwreck Marine in Edmonton, has prepared in anticipation of tariffs on American goods. The company’s director of operations, Dan Koziak, said they’ve cancelled all American orders as of Canada Day in an attempt to dodge the hefty increases.

“We brought in 150 boats, which we wouldn’t have brought in this time of year to keep the prices low for our customers.”

Justin Trudeau’s government announced Friday that they will be matching Donald Trump’s tariffs dollar-for-dollar. Trudeau revealed his $16.6-billion list of American imports that will be affected by the retaliatory tariffs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said, “Canada has no choice but to retaliate with a measured, perfectly reciprocal, dollar-for-dollar response.”

Freeland said the decision to strike back wasn’t an easy one.

“We are acting very much in sorrow, not in anger,” she said.

The U.S. imposed a 10 per cent surtax on aluminum and 25 per cent on steel which came into effect June 1. Canada has struck back with tariffs of their own, matching the aluminum and steel tariffs and imposing a 10 per cent increase on goods from alcohol to machinery and even condiments.

Freeland said the federal government wanted to target products that could easily be sourced from Canadian or non-American suppliers and target Republican states that would be most affected by Canadian tariffs.

The new surtaxes will hurt businesses and consumers on both sides of the border.

Aluminum makes up 60 per cent of Shipwreck Marine’s boats, and Koziak said a 10 per cent increase is substantial.

The increase in prices will affect the manufacturers who then have to increase the prices for dealers and vendors who will then have to increase the prices for customers. Koziak said this will lead to customers not being able to afford the product and put jobs at risk.

“Not only are [the dealers] susceptible to the tariffs for boats going from the U.S. to Canada, the manufacturers are susceptible to the tariffs on aluminum and steel that are going to the U.S,” Koziak said.“[The tariffs] will absolutely increase prices to customers on boats, there’s no way around it.”

The tariff showdown between both heads of state is a double-edged sword for manufacturers and vendors alike. Both sides of the equation will suffer from the increase and prices will have nowhere to go but up.

“It’s going to hurt our business. It will definitely hurt our business because anytime there’s an increase in prices of anything, customers will automatically back off.

“This is going to be a huge impact on the boating community,” he said.

Eugene Beaulieu, a University of Calgary economics professor, doesn’t believe there is a quick fix in this dispute.

“There isn’t an easy solution here. I think Canada did do the right thing here, I think they had to stand firm and retaliate. I also think they were smart not to overreact and not take the very politically charged public debate that’s been happening over trade,” he explained.

Beaulieu believes the trade war was initiated by Trump to seek political payoff but in the long run, it will harm some American firms.

“The truth of the matter is trade wars are costly to everyone. There are no winners in this at all, it’s really a lose-lose situation,” said Beaulieu. “It’s affecting two-way trade, it’s affecting production, and it’s affecting employment.”

Koziak predicts a lot of products that are built using steel or aluminum won’t be an option for a lot of consumers if the trade war continues.

“A $60,000 boat might go up to $70,000. It almost puts it out of reach for a lot of consumers.”

With files from Angela Jung