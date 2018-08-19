The 27th edition of the Servus Edmonton Marathon was par for the course Sunday with an improved air quality and blue skies.

Edmonton-born and current Burlington, Ontario resident Lucas McAneney won his second Edmonton Marathon with a time of 2:26:14. His previous win came in 2013.

“It’s always fun to come back to Edmonton, and I’m happy the energetic crowds really helped me out today, especially in the last seven kilometres when I was battling a bit,” McAneney said.

Daniel Habteyes of Banff and Evan Bayer of Calgary finished second and third, respectively.

On the women’s side, Leanne Classen of Calgary won her first-ever marathon with a time of 3:00:07.

“It feels pretty awesome with this being only the fifth marathon that I’ve ever run,” Classen said.

Edmonton’s Kayla Baker and Lynsey Romano of Hinton finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s marathon.

Milestone

Ken Davison, a 73-year-old of Edmonton, completed his 100th marathon, with a time of just over five hours, and was recognized by Premier Rachel Notley with a plaque.

“It was a very good event for me, with the highlight running across the finish line with my grandkids,” he said.

“I’m getting a massage tomorrow and I’ll be back running next weekend.”