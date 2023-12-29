Edmonton-born singer-songwriter helping ring in 2024 at Ice District

An up-and-coming Albertan musician will take the stage Sunday for the last event of the year at Ice District.

Taylor-Rae, an Edmonton-born Nashville-based country musician, said she's excited to ring in 2024 with friends and family back home.

"To be able to bring in the new year with my family and still do what I love to do is pretty cool," she added. "I feel like sometimes those worlds don't mix – being on the road and getting to see your family all the time.

"So it's kind of like the best of both worlds."

In March, Taylor-Rae's single Are You Still Up got more than 1.5 million streams and made its way onto several Spotify playlists.

The singer-songwriter and her band open for Canadian country musician Josh Ross at the Ice District's free New Year's Eve concert Sunday night.

Taylor-Rae hopes to take the stage after a win from her home team, which takes on the Anaheim Ducks at 6 p.m. Sunday night.

"I'm from a hockey family, so we grew up going to Oilers games," Taylor-Rae said. "So to be in their house and celebrating the New Year in the Edmonton Oilers' Ice District is pretty cool.

"I'm super excited about it."

The watch party for the Oilers begins at 5 p.m. in Ice District Plaza. The evening will finish with the free show and fireworks at midnight.

"I am crossing my fingers," Taylor-Rae said. "That will be a lot of fun if they will and then we go on the stage right after."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb