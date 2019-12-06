EDMONTON -- A bus from Fort McMurray to Edmonton was detoured for more than an hour by a person threatening the driver with a broken beer bottle early Friday morning.

Police are commending the driver of the hijacked bus for remaining calm and helping to keep the nine adult riders on board safe.

RCMP received a 911 call via Edmonton police at 12:25 a.m. about a man on the bus brandishing a broken beer bottle and not allowing the driver to make planned stops.

The bus was headed to Edmonton. According to police, the man with the bottle told the driver to change routes before it reached the city, directing the driver to instead turn north on 97 Street toward Gibbons.

RCMP from Morinville found the bus on Highway 28. Units from Fort Saskatchewan and Redwater also responded as the bus turned onto Highway 831 toward Bruderheim.

Police say the bus continued to be driven safely so that no other highway traffic was in danger.

Meanwhile, an RCMP crisis negotiator began to speak with the suspect on the phone, and was able to convince the man to agree to get off the bus around 1:50 a.m. in the Smoky Lake area.

No one was injured.

The bus driver and passengers were interviewed by police in Fort Saskatchewan and connected to victim services resources.

"The driver needs to be commended for his ability to remain calm. His actions contributed to the safe outcome of this incident," said Sgt. Shayne Courtorielle, acting detachment commander of the Morinville RCMP, said.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody and police continue to investigate. Charges are pending.