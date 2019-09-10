An Edmonton-bound Swoop flight was forced to make an emergency landing after it struck a bird.

Officials at Abbotsford Airport, about 55 kilometres east of Vancouver, reported that an aircraft struck a bird after taking off.

The plane landed safely before 9 a.m. PT Tuesday.

“Passengers have been offloaded into the terminal safely,” the airport tweeted. “Updates will be available in the coming hours.”

Swoop later confirmed Flight W0312 landed safely in Abbotsford “due to a bird strike after departure.”

Update: We can confirm Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford due to a bird strike shortly after departure. All travellers were offloaded safely and without incident. Thank you to our captain and crew for ensuring the safety of our travellers. — FlySwoop (@FlySwoop) September 10, 2019

Flight W0312 showed as “delayed” on Swoop’s website.

Multiples reports surfaced on social media from people who claimed to witness “huge flames” coming out of one of the plane engines on its initial take-off.

One woman posted to Facebook that the plane engine "sucked up some geese."

Donna-Lee Rayner said passengers were still waiting at the Abbotsford Airport while maintenance crews checked out the plane.

According to the Abbotsford Airport's website, the flight was delayed until 8 p.m. PT.

There were no reported injuries.

There were seven reported bird strikes at Abbotsford International Airport in August of 2019, though none had any documented effect on airport operations, according to Transport Canada.

