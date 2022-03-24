Edmonton breaks ground on indoor cycling track in Coronation Park

Construction was started Thursday on a $150-million recreation centre in Coronation Park northwest of downtown Edmonton.

The 16,416-square metre facility will feature an indoor cycling track and high-performance training centre in addition to a fitness centre, gymnasiums and indoor play space.

"It will make this the first indoor high performance training centre in North America, including seating for 750 cheering spectators," said Adam Laughlin with the City of Edmonton.

"It will support year round indoor triathlon training, competition and events, furthering our city’s commitment and connection to triathlon."

The project will generate more than 700 full-time jobs, the city said, and construction on the rec centre is estimated to be done in 2026.

“We are proud to offer opportunities for all ages and abilities in our sports. We look forward to completing construction and the prospect of enhancing the growth of our sports with great anticipation,” said David Embury of Argyll Velodrome Association.

A link to the neighbouring Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre will also be built, along with new roads, parking, landscaping and a tennis court development.

Planning for the project started in 2011 and construction was originally slated to begin in 2015.

A rendering of the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre. (Source: City of Edmonton)

