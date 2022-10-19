Edmonton breaks several warmth-related records

Temperatures topped the 20-C mark again on Wednesday. That makes it 12 days in the 20s in Edmonton this October and THAT ties us with the year of 1923.

This will VERY LIKELY be the final 20-C day of the month as cooler air starts to move in Thursday.

Also of note:

The always-great @yegwxnerdery pointed out today that the average high in Edmonton for Sept. 1 to Oct. 18 is the hottest ever.

The average high in 2022 for that time frame is 20.8 C.

The previous record was 20.3 C in 1938. That's the only other year that has topped 20 C for an average high from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18.

The average low for the same timeframe is also a record. In 2022, the average low is 7.8 C.

The previous record was 7.0 C in 1963.

One more thing:

Over the past 20 years, 13 of 20 years have had an average high ABOVE the historical normal for Sept. 1-Oct. 18.

Fifteen of 20 years have had an average low ABOVE the historical normal for Sept. 1-Oct. 18.