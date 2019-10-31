An Edmonton man who fatally stabbed another man at a bus stop earlier this year is back in court for a sentencing hearing.

Jonathan Soosay, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Jan. 24 slaying of Nathan Helfrich, 28.

Helfrich and his identical twin were at a transit stop near 82 Street and 118 Avenue when Soosay approached them and asked for a cigarette, according to an agreed statement of facts.

When the twins replied that they only had e-cigarettes, Soosay stabbed Helfrich twice in the chest. He died in hospital two days after his birthday.

Soosay entered his guilty plea in July.